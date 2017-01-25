An Interview With Teen Author Christine Mari Inzer

Source: savvytokyo.com Going to Harajuku — the center of Tokyo’s fashion and youth culture — without your parents, is every Japanese teen’s dream (myself included). But as I recently came to know, this dream crosses the ocean and is by no means unique to us Japanese girls. In Diary of a Tokyo Teen, I was reminded of myself just a few years back: an inspired teen from a small rural town, dreaming of the glitzy, neon streets of Tokyo, especially the bold billboards and the quirky fashion trends of Harajuku. It was like that scene from Kamikaze Girls when Kyoko Fukada walked the long, lifeless paths of rural Ibaraki dressed up as a Lolita dreaming of the big city. For girls of my generation, only now in university, back in the day — Harajuku was that kind of dream. Published by Tuttle in September 2016, Diary of a Tokyo Teen is a travelogue about Japan written and illustrated by Christine Mari Inzer, an American-Japanese bicultural teen raised in the U.S. When she was 15 years old, she headed from the U.S. to her birthplace in Japan for an eight-weeks-long summer adventure — one she documented in an illustrated journal, which she initially self-published when she was just 17. In Japan, she stayed in Kashiwa, Chiba Prefecture, where her grandparents live and spent most of her time together with them exploring the surroundings and other parts of Japan — such as local summer festivals and a short trip to Kyoto. Through colorful and witty illustrations and photos, she captures every moment and memory of her stay in the country of her dreams. Christine Inzer in the process of putting her book together After reading her book recently, I felt a close connection with Christine — now a young adult about the same age as myself. I …continue reading