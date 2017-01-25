Ink and Onsen: How to Enjoy Hot Springs If You Have Tattoos

Source: Gaijin Pot A unique and compelling aspect of traveling throughout Japan is sampling the various onsen (hotsprings) and sento (community bathhouses) available. Both terms refer to public baths, the difference being that an onsen is fed by natural geothermal springs while a sento (generally) uses heated tap water. To maintain the distinction, there are legal restrictions on onsen requiring that they contain at least one of 19 specific natural chemical elements, like iron or sulfur. Another restriction, unofficial yet still regularly enforced, is against customers with tattoos. A short history of tattoos in Japan Tattoos — and their attached taboos — have been in Japan for as long as onsen have been popular. In the 7th century, the first correlation between tattooing and punishment is recorded when the Emperor punished the rebel Hamako, Muraji of Azumi, with a tattoo rather than death. The tattoo was meant to punish him with physical and psychological pain alike, as it indelibly marked him as a criminal. By the 17th century, tattoos had become an acceptable form of punishment and were reserved for the very worst criminals. They were usually a combination of patterns and symbols which often implied the places of the crime committed. Those with tattoos were shunned by their families and the general public and refused a place in society. By the 17th century, tattoos had become an acceptable form of punishment and were reserved for the very worst criminals. In the late 1700s, criminals began to cover their tattoos with decorative designs of their own choosing, which brought an end to the use of tattoos as punishment. Herein lies the origin story of the link between organized crime and tattoos. Come the 18th century, decorative tattoos had become a popular artform, but were eventually outlawed because of their affiliation with crime. Once they were illegal, tattoos were embraced …continue reading