Source: Japanese Rule of 7 “Stop that,” she said. “Sit still. You want people to think you’re a better person, don’t you?” This is me, learning not to do sewing machine leg from Yasuko, my girlfriend. “Better than whom?” I asked. Well, Yasuko was crazy, so whatever. But she was also right. Not moving one’s limbs is actually a thing in Japan. Next, I learned that you shouldn’t wear cologne from my girlfriend Makiko. I’d worn cologne every day for years. Who doesn’t like the bracing scent of Old Spice? Not Japanese people, apparently, although nobody said a word. So I was beginning to think Makiko was crazy too. But it turns out that, yeah, she was also right. Japanese folks rarely wear fragrances, and like smoking, once you stop doing it, you notice just how offensive it is. Contrary to all logic, nobody wanted to smell my sweet, sweet body. Go figure. From my girlfriend Ai-chan, I learned you’re not supposed to blow your nose in public. “You don’t say,” I went ahead and said, stuffing a used napkin deep into my jacket pocket. And from my girlfriend Misa, I was schooled on the fact that I shouldn’t chew gum while talking. “Got it,” I said, and spit out a wad of Juicy Fruit. “Now put it back in the wrapper,” she instructed. “Yes m’am. “And throw it away. “I’m sorry,” I said. Japanese Customs I’m sure thankful to all the Japanese women who’ve worked together over the years to make me the better person I am today. Although the whole thing reminds me a bit of fourth grade, when Kurtis Mann and I got hot dogs in the school cafeteria. “You don’t put ketchup on a hot dog!” he said. “But I like ketchup,” I countered. “What are you, Ken, some kinda faggot?” he replied. You really can’t argue with that chain of logic. And so I kept my predilections closeted, and …continue reading