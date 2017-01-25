No, Don’t Read, Don’t Watch. Wait, You Should.

Source: Manga Therapy Here’s a scenario you’ve been through before (maybe many times) – you’re tired from work/school and want to indulge yourself. You decide to binge a season’s worth of anime or a set number of manga volumes in a single setting. You might think “Yeah, I deserve this.” Then the time goes by and you begin to criticize yourself for wasting time on interests that don’t necessarily help you “grow.” Pleasure then becomes pain. I ponder about how this affects hardcore fans of anime and manga. This all started from reading an article about how often self-guilt happens. We’ve all been done roads where we decide to relax and then get stressed over it. We wonder what’s the point of relaxation when it ends up tiring. You do see people that “waste time” looking up pictures/articles/forums/blogs about anime/manga and they feel fine. What do they have over those that struggle with conflicting thoughts? One might argue that those fans don’t take life seriously at all. All they do is go online and do whatever. On the other hand, they might be kinder to themselves than most. There was an interesting theory I read about on empathy a while back. It suggested self-control is empathy for your future self. This was based on a few studies on the brain’s regions with regards to understanding other people. You are taking lessons to ensure your future self can handle whatever happens. What does that mean for fans who enjoy with a care about shame/guilt? They appear to be okay with their future (otaku) selves. Are they the best kind of fans? Perhaps. It’s fine to feel guilty about certain things, but there’s so much against us that doesn’t let us be human. A lot of this can be attributed …continue reading