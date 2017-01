Shimokitazawa – a vintage, bohemian neighborhood only a few stops from central Tokyo – has plenty of cool bars, hangouts and nightlife options. Have a look at some of our favorites:

Mother’s Ruin: A friendly Japanese pub and oldest rock bar in Shimokitazawa.

Ichibangai: Small strip of self-owned bars and shops in Shimokitazawa.

Suzunari: An old theater converted into several small Japanese-style bars.

