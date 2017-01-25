What does Trump mean for Asia?

Author: Ja Ian Chong, NUS

The incoming Trump administration may promise a rewriting of the US-backed liberal world order in place since the end of World War II. Based on campaign promises and post-election statements, Trump promises either taking on a highly aggressive outward stance or turning the United States strategically inward as it reverses US participation in international affairs.

Copies of Taiwanese daily newspaper Liberty Times, with its front page on the inauguration of US President Donald Trump, are seen a printing house in Taipei, Taiwan, 21 January 2017 (Photo: Reuters/Tyrone Siu)

During the election campaign Trump took highly protectionist positions on trade and promised to name China a currency manipulator on whose goods his administration would impose very high tariffs. Such policies depart from the US-sponsored liberal economic order that has been the bedrock of global economic prosperity since World War II.

Based around the Bretton Woods institutions and the US dollar, the US-led economic order was a commitment to economic development, liberalisation and stability. This came from a broad postwar consensus that the absence of economic coordination, beggar-thy-neighbour policies and the lack of an international lender of last resort exacerbated and prolonged the effects of the Great Depression. Moreover, proponents of this postwar consensus saw such conditions as …continue reading