Why Roppongi Hills might be the best date spot in Tokyo

Source: city-cost.com Few would argue that Tokyo’s Roppongi Hills hasn’t been a booming success. And in an area that, prior to its unveiling, was almost exclusively associated with the wanton debauchery of drunk and horny West meets drunk and curious East, Roppongi Hills has come along and injected a heavy dose of class. Class that could well make this the best date spot in all of Tokyo. Here’s why … Romantic and free views of Tokyo TowerTokyo Tower might stake its own claim to be the best date spot in Tokyo, and it is popular. But these things are better viewed from a distance, aren’t they? Roppongi Hills arguably sports some of the best Tokyo Tower views in the whole city. And they’re free. During winter you can get your Tokyo Tower shots with a supporting act of classy illuminations lining 六本木けやき坂通り (Roppongi Keyakizaka Dori). There’s even a special platform to stand on between the Hill Side and Keyaki Zaka zones (although there’s nothing romantic about the crowds). These illuminations run until Feb. 14, 2017.In fact, Tokyo Tower lays prostrate to gazing eyes and camera lenses from a number of Roppongi Hills points so there’s opportunity to find yourselves a relatively isolated spot during a date.Engaging events大屋根プラザ (Dai Yane Plaza: lit. Big Roof Plaza (Hill Side 2F)) is regularly host to events, performances, and pop-up bars of some kind. Yes, they are usually promotional in nature but they also have an element of sophistication about them. They have to really, being sandwiched between a Robuchon restaurant and a swanky branch of ESTNATION. Perhaps the most famous of these dos is the Roppongi Hills Christmas Market, a staple of the German market scene in Japan. In addition to this though …continue reading