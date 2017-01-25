Youkan - The "Old People's Dessert"

Source: city-cost.com Everyone should know by now that red beans are a staple in Japanese desserts, and one of the forms it is incorprated into a snack is youkan.This little solid block of jelly-ish sweet has a very distinct texture that’s not too soft but you can chew through easily. Perhaps what’s more surprising about it is how SWEET it is. Hands-down one of the sweetest things I’ve had in Japan.For some reason it is beloved by the elders and not so much the younger generations. My friends find it way too sweet for their liking, but personally, I love it. You can also find ones with chestnuts or green tea as well.Have you ever tried youkan before? What did you think about it?—————————————–Follow for more everyday magic I encounter in Japan! …continue reading