Forever Not Knowing What The Future Will Hold

Source: savvytokyo.com At the end of the fostering series, I wrote about the challenging (to say the least) adjustment process our family went through with our foster daughter. I said that she’d calmed down, was behaving wonderfully, and we really felt like a family now. I am not talking any of that back, mind you, but I thought, in the interest of truth, that I’d qualify some of what I’d said, so that readers wouldn’t go away thinking that we were all living happily ever after now after a mere 10-month adjustment period. As I will be soon starting a series based on readers’ questions and anxieties related to adoption and fostering — or simply parenting — I realized that I should first address my own struggles and thoughts that always go through my mind even on good days. Here are a few of them. I’m not sure if my kids consider me their mother When we first adopted my son, I told him to call me “Mommy,” which he did until about grade 3 of elementary school, when he told me he would start calling me “Okaasan.” My heart swelled and my head almost came off from joy, but I realized later that his decision likely came from the fact that he didn’t want to be different from his friends. He’ll be 12 in a few months and with our foster daughter coming into our family and the discussion of birth parents being (re-)raised, he seems to be thinking about his origins more often. He is calling me “Okaasan” about 50 percent of the time. The rest of the time he refers to me by my first name. As I wrote in the adoption piece, he didn’t hold my hand voluntarily until we’d been together for about 5 years. These days, …continue reading