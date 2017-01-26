Panasonic tests autonomous delivery robot HOSPI(R) at Narita Airport, hotel

|
Source: Trends in Japan
Panasonic has been testing a new autonomous delivery robot called HOSPI(R) at a hotel in Narita Airport.
From January 14th to January 18th, Panasonic ran trials with HOSPI(R) at the ANA Crowne Plaza Narita, whereby the robot moved around the lobby delivering bottled drinks from its own installed fridge and providing information on bus departures.
This week the robot is being tested at at a travel lounge in Narita Airport, retrieving used tableware and delivering them to a counter.
If this all sounds a bit gimmicky, Panasonic explains in a press release that HOSPI(R), as its name suggests, is intended for healthcare use:
Panasonic also recently announced the development of a new desktop companion robot that looks like an egg.
The SoftBank robot Pepper is also a regular fixture in hotel lobbies and retail spaces around Tokyo. As the city prepares for the 2020 Olympics, we can expect to see more examples of technology demonstrations in public as Japan’s …continue reading