Sake Diary - Tama no Kura: Futago-tamagawa

One mark of a serious sake bar is whether they offer limited-edition seasonal specials, and we’re happy to report that this stylish izakaya has a whole page of them, all at very reasonable prices. Tama no Kura’s food is also excellent – reliable, well-constructed izakaya fare with a creative edge.

Grilled shiitake mushrooms with gorgonzola sauce was a particularly inspired combination, and it went very well with our nigori sake, as did the smoky-flavored Akita-style “iburigakko” pickles stuffed with cream cheese. Our grilled chicken was livened up by both yuzu kosho and a hefty dose of garlic, the crunchy skin topped by a thick layer of grated daikon.

Service is friendly and helpful, and the understated modern-rustic decor provides a pleasant backdrop. Budget around Y3500-4500 per person for food and drink, which includes a table charge of Y626. (There's no English menu, but easy-to-order prix-fixe options are available.)