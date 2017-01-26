Tips for Taking your Japanese to the Next Level

Source: Gaijin Pot The annual turnover from one year to the next offers a ceremonial chance to separate the old from the new and embark on a new path of self-improvement. Many wish to enhance their personal lives, whether it be through marriage, children or even just getting a date. Others have more professional ambitions, such as looking for better jobs, targeting a higher salary and perhaps finally making that leap from English teaching into something more stable and long term. If you live in Japan, one thing sure to help you move forward in all aspects of your life is to study Japanese — not least of which is your career prospects. Time to level up Ultimately, employers here will look for a high-level of spoken and written Japanese (around JLPT N2 or above) in applicants. It’s one guarantee to help candidates stand out from the rest — and that level remains the ultimate goal for me. In the general sphere of English teaching, many companies see N4 as a sufficient level for non-Japanese staff to partake in staff meetings and lesson planning sessions with their Japanese colleagues. This is especially important for those teachers who may wish to work in elementary or special needs schools, where your colleagues may have had little, if any, formal English training. There is a trend these days for some schools to offer incremental pay raises to those teachers who proactively seek to improve their language skills. Taking Japanese classes So, now that we have resolved to improve our Japanese — what’s the best way to go about it? Signing up for formal Japanese classes is the best way. It’s also the most likely to yield swift results. However, be aware that if you’re going down this route, classes get restrictively more expensive as the number of lessons approach the necessary frequency. Although it’s …continue reading