Yatai Mura Naha

国際通り屋台村

Just off

Seating at maximum about 20 customers each place serves Okinawan delicacies washed down with Orion beer and awamori.

The atmosphere is relaxed and fun and Yatai Mura is a good place to try Okinawan cuisine or other food done Okinawan-style: taco rice, goya champuru, Ryukyu oden, galbi, gyoza, sushi, soba, yakinikku, pizza, even.

. Yatai Mura also stages a number of promotional events. (Check out Yatai Mura’s Facebook page for an idea of what to expect).

Okinawa Yatai

Makishi 3-11-16

Naha, Okinawa 900-0013

Most of the stores are open from 11am-to 11pm or midnight.

