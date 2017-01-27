4 Life Lessons From Japanese Playgrounds

Source: savvytokyo.com For families new to the wonder of Japan, discovering the incredible playgrounds this country offers children is a revelation. With innovative structures that often feature multistory slides comprised of metal rollers, adventurous ziplines, rope webbing and more, Japan’s astonishing playgrounds are regularly named some of the best in the world. And yet they aren’t rare by any means. It seems as though every neighborhood has at least one of these extraordinary parks. Within biking distance from our own home, there are three such magical playgrounds—a park featuring a giant pirate ship with masts, complete with a small stream flowing nearby with well-placed stones for jumping across; a jungle-gym play structure with a two-story roller slide and a zipline; and one we Americans often refer to as ‘Cloud Park,’ named for the enormous, white, domed trampolines visible from the road. Every parent knows that playgrounds offer a two-fold benefit. Children have the chance to expand their energy outdoors and explore, and parents can make lifelong friends with the other parents similarly gathered clutching hot thermoses of coffee to ward off the child-induced fatigue. Here’s what I’ve learned from Japanese families after a year of playing and exploring some of Japan’s best playgrounds. 1. Pack a Healthy Picnic The cherry blossom season in late March and early April is a prime hanami (flower viewing) time in Japan, where thousands take to parks and playgrounds with blue tarp and bento (boxed lunches) to enjoy the stunning pink and white flowers. Yet it’s not the only time families gather outside. Instead of a quick stop to a park with goldfish crackers packed into a cup for their children, Japanese parents bring those tarps (and sometimes tents, if it’s windy) to …continue reading