Housing policies under the New Urban Agenda

Source: Asia Pathways The biggest intergovernmental conference on housing and urbanization, Habitat III, took place in Quito, Ecuador, in October 2016. The main outcome of the conference was the adoption of the New Urban Agenda (NUA). The NUA does not consider urbanization as an obstacle to development but rather a key development driver. Providing adequate and affordable housing is one key theme in the NUA. It stresses the need to promote not only homeownership but also other types of tenure, such as cohousing. Urbanization as development tool The main objective of the NUA is to propose solutions to manage the process of urbanization in a sustainable and inclusive way. Currently, already more than half of the world population lives in urban areas and the trend to move to cities is expected to continue. By 2050, the United Nations expects that two-thirds of the world population will live in cities. Urbanization will therefore be a major trend shaping societies and economies across the world for the decades to come, especially in Asia and Africa which are bot1h latecomers in terms of urbanization. The key question is how we can achieve sustainable urban development. The NUA perceives cities as a key development actor. For example, it shows how well-planned urbanization can boost economic growth. Furthermore, it emphasizes the need to create safe, inclusive, accessible, and green cities. This holistic approach requires well-integrated planning instruments across sectors. Overall, NUA can be understood as describing the “right to the city,” whereas the previous urban agenda established the “right to adequate housing.” The NUA reaffirms the right to adequate housing. It adds that housing policies should be based on the principles of “social inclusion, economic effectiveness and environmental protection.” Furthermore, the NUA places itself into the context of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. The first target of Goal 11 is to …continue reading