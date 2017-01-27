Japan must form a bulwark to protect globalisation

Author: Todo Yasuyuki, Waseda University

US President-elect Donald Trump has announced his intention to withdraw from the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP). A wave of protectionist policies is rising around the world, as evidenced by Britain’s decision to leave the European Union and Indonesia’s imposition of export restrictions on raw mining resources. Against this background, at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) meeting held on 20 November 2016, Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe stressed that free trade is the wellspring of growth in the world economy, and expressed his opinion that protectionism should be opposed by economic policies that promote inclusive growth.

Japan’s national flag is seen in front of containers and cranes at an industrial port in Tokyo, Japan, 25 January 2017 (Photo: Reuters/Kim Kyung-Hoon).

A great deal of empirical research supports Abe’s contention that free trade promotes economic growth. This is not merely because free trade leads industries with a comparative advantage to efficient production, as David Ricardo claimed. Engaging with overseas ‘outsiders’ via trade enables domestic businesses to absorb new knowledge, which promotes innovation.

The fact that trade and investment stimulate innovation and result in social development is also clear from Japan’s experience at the end of the Tokugawa Shogunate when it transformed from a closed to an open economy and achieved rapid growth thereafter. My own estimates, taking into consideration the effect of this type of innovation, indicate that the …continue reading