Looking for Love: Cheating in Japan

Source: Gaijin Pot This past Sunday, I was having brunch with a good Japanese friend of mine, lamenting the lack of men who could juggle work and personal life in this country. My friend stirred her coffee and after a pause, simply said: “There’s an easy solution to your problem. Why don’t you just date two guys at the same time?” I made her repeat, just to make sure my sweet, Disney-loving and innocent friend was really encouraging me to be unfaithful. “Well, if the guy you are dating is too busy to meet once a week, just get another one on the side. That way, you can have a date every week. What a guy doesn’t know won’t hurt him.” I made her repeat, just to make sure my sweet, Disney-loving and innocent friend was really encouraging me to be unfaithful. Apart from not wanting to cause anyone pain, I don’t think I could ever be cunning, or practical, enough to be two-timing someone. Yet, what my friend said made me wonder why cheating is so readily accepted, or at least, tolerated in Japan. 50 shades of cheating What constitutes cheating in Japan? Apparently, a survey by Internet portal R25 found that 23% of Japanese women do not consider sleeping with another guy as cheating. I’m not sure what else could top that in terms of being unfaithful! If the definition of what is and isn’t cheating is open to interpretation, some girls and guys don’t even try to hide it: A few years ago, this guy I had been seeing for a few months took me out for dinner on my birthday. He had prepared a cake and even gave me this really nice pendant from Tiffany. After dinner, we went back to his place and I went to the bathroom to take a shower. My toothbrush was …continue reading