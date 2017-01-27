Raw Meat, Cabbage, Moldy Bread, and other things that have inspired Japanese fashion label CUNE

intestines (left), cabbage (middle) and moldy bready (right) are just some of the things that have inspired fashion designer Hironori Yasuda

Don’t call it fashion. At least that’s what Hironori Yasuda will tell you if you ask him about his label CUNE, which he started in 1994. If anything, they’re “barely clothes,” he says.

Yasuda isn’t swayed by trends. He makes what he wants, and each season he picks a seemingly arbitrary theme, one that typically has no place in the world of fashion, and designs his entire collection around it. He doesn’t think about who would wear his clothes, or how they would wear them. In fact, he even says “you don’t have to buy them.” But with two stores in Tokyo, one in Fukuoka and a thriving online shop, people seem to like his bizarre creations.

2016 S/S – raw meat in the sky

His most recent collection last year was all about raw meat and a blue sky. We’re not entirely sure what those two things have in common, but we’ve learned not to ask. So there you have it.

the raw slab of beef leather jacket

the raw chicken breast dress

2015 S/S – moldy bread

The previous year was all about stale bread. The moldier, the better. They even created a catalog that spoofed on healthy living magazines and featured models with zombie make-up.