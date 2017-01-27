Romantic Nature of Niigata

Source: city-cost.com I believe that for true lovers, every day is a Valentine’s Day ! But definitely an added bonus, when you have a special day for the celebration of love. I found it quite interesting that Japanese people have a unique way of celebrating the festival of love. Feb 14 is thedayfor women to propose men. Not just for men they are in love with, chocolates are gifted also to other men in their lives including their bosses and co-workers. Men respond to proposals a month after on 14 March, thedaynamed as “whiteday” by giving back usually chocolates but can also be other forms of gifts.Valentine’s dayin Japan got this trend with the campaign of confectionery companiesin Japanto increase their sales and encourage shy women to open up their heart to their beloved ones. Isn’t this interesting?Keeping the Japanese traditions aside, to me Love is the best color of Life. And life is beautiful because it is colored with the purest shades of love. Love and Nature are inseparable. Think of a couple under an umbrella during the monsoon rain, or a beautiful piece of painting with a couple watching sunset by the sea; nature add essence to love. With the changes of seasons, mother nature too changes her color but the beauty remains intact. To witness the seasonal experiences with your loved one in the best possible way, Niigata is a must visit city in Japan. Niigata will not disappoint you in any seasons as this city is fully loaded with special seasonal charm. Not that any season is less romantic in Niigata, but to me when it comes to imagine love as in a romantic novel- Autumn offers the best atmosphere. I have visited Verona in Italy, the place in Shakepere’s novel depicted where Romeo and Juliet lived as …continue reading