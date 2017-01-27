Tokyo taxi fares set to be slashed

Source: city-cost.com Reforms to taxis fares in Tokyo’s 23 wards as well as Musashino and Mitaka City are set to take effect from the end of the month. The new fares will see the first 2km / 410 yen fare slashed to 1.052 km for the same amount. The subsequent 90 yen for every 280 m will be reduced slightly to 80 yen every 237 m (~ 3.11 yen/m to ~ 2.96 yen/m).The new rates are based on trying to keeping taxi providers in profit at the same time as attempting to match traditionally high fares in Japan with those in other parts of the world, and a desire to see that initial 2 km fare halved. The complex calculations to come up with the new fares were carried out by the Japanese government’s Consumer Affairs Agency (消費者庁) in collaboration with others, and seems to be in part a reaction to oft heard complaints from overseas visitors to Japan about the high cost of taxi services. It’s hoped that the new fares will make Tokyo’s taxis more accessible and be a boost to the ‘inbound’ market. This according to the Kanto District Transport Bureau (関東運輸局).One question raised in the source article published in Response. (Jan. 26, 2017), is whether or not taxi firms will be able to complete the necessary changes to meters in time for the scheduled reforms.According to Tokyo based taxi hire firm, Nihon-Kotsu (日本交通), updates to their meters will only require a change in SD card, for some firms though the reforms may require new meters altogether. Whilst the switch in fares is scheduled for midnight 00:00 hrs on Jan 30 (this means from the first seconds of the 30th), a spokesperson from 日本交通 points out that some taxis will have been out on …continue reading