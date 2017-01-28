Indian print media defying the odds?

Source: East Asia Forum Author: Usha M. Rodrigues, Deakin University One of the most widely read business newspapers in India turned broadsheet on 12 September 2016, defying the trend in developed countries to go digital only, creating more space for editorial and advertising content. This example shows the stark difference in market conditions for newspapers in India compared to the United States, the United Kingdom and Australia. There are over 16,000 newspapers and about 94,700 periodicals listed with the Registrar of Newspapers for India, an increase of nearly 5,400 publications in 2015–16. Over 610 million copies of these publications were circulated between April 2015 and March 2016. The largest circulated daily — Anand Bazar Patrika (Bengali) — distributes 1.15 million copies, while the largest circulated multi-edition daily was Dainik Bhaskar (Hindi) with over 6.6 million copies distributed. The second largest circulated daily was Hindustan Times (English) in Delhi with over 992,000 copies read by many more readers and the largest multi-edition English daily was The Times of India with 4.4 million copies distributed. Publications in Hindi, India’s national language, claimed the highest circulation with 314.5 million copies per day. Rising literacy rates and aspirations among the information-hungry younger generation has meant that newspapers remain a staple for most Indian households. As a result, Indian newspapers have healthy advertising revenue from businesses wishing to reach the growing middle class in India. The print news media in India have also expanded their market by syndicating national content with regional news to produce multi-editions in different parts of India, and by expanding their content diversity with supplements on sport, education, entertainment and lifestyle. According to a report by India Ratings and Research, vernacular or local language print media will grow at 10–12 per cent in 2017. While market conditions …continue reading