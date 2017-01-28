Reforming Aging Japan: 3 Young Politicians to Watch

Source: Gaijin Pot Last month I introduced some badass female politicians in Japan. This month, I’d like to present the young guns of Japan’s most prominent political party, the Liberal Democratic Party. This past November they banded together to form a subcommittee in the Diet’s House of Representatives to reform social security in the face of an aging population. An old government The average age of a Japanese Diet member is 55 years old. They’re closer to retirement than the oldest of the young guns I’m introducing, who’s 37, so it’s natural that these older politicians would propose and pass laws that benefit the elderly. It also makes sense that they would do this because the majority of their constituents are older. Calling bulls*t In 2015, the government upped the monthly pension payment to 30,000 yen a month. Yet the Cabinet and Prime Minister continue to turn a blind eye to the hardships the younger generation are facing, citing a lack of funds. Representative Shinjiro Koizumi replied to this by saying: “You’re willing to spend up to four million yen to provide a bigger monthly pension to the elderly, and then you say there’s no money for the young people? There’s something wrong with this picture.” “You’re willing to spend up to four million yen to provide a bigger monthly pension to the elderly, and then you say there’s no money for the young people? There’s something wrong with this picture.” He and a handful of other LDP reps repeated their concerns at several Diet meetings. As a result, they were tasked with coming up with a better solution. Here’s a quick rundown of what ideas they have so far: “A World Where 100 Years Old is the Norm” is the focus for how to reform social security

Full-time and contract employees should receive the same benefits

Raising the pension benefit age