Taiwan trip in January

Hi everyone,
It is Nana from the J-Hoppers in Takayama.
The year 2017 starts great for me with my first travel in Asia (other than Japan) : Taiwan.
Between the 9th and 12th I went to the Southern part of Taiwan : Takao and Tainan. If everyone go to Taipei, my first trip to Taiwan was only on the south
I was lucky enough to get a private guide who shew me around. I spend half a day in Takao before staying two days in Tainan, and coming back to Takao before flying to Osaka.
The image I keep from Taiwan is : 1) Bike (scouter), 2) Colorful, 3) Banyan tree
I might have said “construction” too as we run into a lot of construction during our trip. We finished by laughed about more than getting upset. But even though Taiwan was really beautiful and totally different from Japan.
|House of Tree in Anping in Tainan
|Tainan colorful district by night
|Takao art zone
|Great Emperess temple in Tainan
|Confucius Temple in Tainan
I got wonderful time in Taiwan and great weather.
So if you go to Taiwan, do not miss the south too !
Then when I came back in Takayama it was just in time to be caught in 3 days of heavy snow !
