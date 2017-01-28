Taiwan trip in January

Source: j-hoppers Hi everyone,

It is Nana from the J-Hoppers in Takayama.

The year 2017 starts great for me with my first travel in Asia (other than Japan) : Taiwan. Between the 9th and 12th I went to the Southern part of Taiwan : Takao and Tainan. If everyone go to Taipei, my first trip to Taiwan was only on the south

I was lucky enough to get a private guide who shew me around. I spend half a day in Takao before staying two days in Tainan, and coming back to Takao before flying to Osaka. The image I keep from Taiwan is : 1) Bike (scouter), 2) Colorful, 3) Banyan tree I might have said “construction” too as we run into a lot of construction during our trip. We finished by laughed about more than getting upset. But even though Taiwan was really beautiful and totally different from Japan. Dome of Light in Takao House of Tree in Anping in Tainan Tainan colorful district by night Takao art zone Great Emperess temple in Tainan Confucius Temple in Tainan I got wonderful time in Taiwan and great weather.

So if you go to Taiwan, do not miss the south too !

Then when I came back in Takayama it was just in time to be caught in 3 days of heavy snow ! Back …continue reading