Timor-Leste’s maritime ambitions risk all

Author: Bec Strating, La Trobe University

A recent joint statement by the Timor-Leste and Australian governments announced that Timor-Leste has officially notified Australia of its wish to terminate the 2006 Treaty on Certain Maritime Arrangements in the Timor Sea (CMATS). Both states claim an interest in the lucrative Greater Sunrise gas field in the Timor Sea. The decision to terminate CMATS could have serious ramifications for Timor-Leste as its economy is among the world’s most oil dependent.

The CMATS treaty was designed to circumvent the issue of permanent maritime boundaries to enable expeditious joint development. But the CMATS failed because it put aside the question of how Greater Sunrise would be developed. Timor-Leste’s government wants to build an oil and gas pipeline from Greater Sunrise to its south coast for processing at its planned onshore plant, known as Tasi Mane. The Tasi Mane mega project comprises an airport, a 156 kilometre highway and three industrial clusters.

Timor-Leste’s decision to terminate CMATS was made to force Australia into permanent maritime boundaries negotiations. Currently, around 90–95 per cent of Timor-Leste’s state budgets are furnished by revenues from the Bayu-Undan field in the Joint Petroleum Development Area established by the 2002 Timor Sea Treaty.

After failing to get Australia to agree to its pipeline plans, Timor-Leste’s government began pursuing permanent maritime boundaries, ostensibly so its sovereignty could be completed. However, these sovereignty claims were only reinvigorated after its failure to get the pipeline. This suggests that Timor-Leste’s government core motivations are economic. But though Tasi Mane is promoted as one of the Timorese government’s highest priorities, the rewards of terminating the CMATS do not come close to justifying the dire risks.

Successive governments have withdrawn funds in excess of their Estimated Sustainable Income to finance the projects. Journalist Damon Evans, …continue reading