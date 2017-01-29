10 minute-a-day Japanese Lesson – 2

|
Hi everyone!
January is quickly approaching to the end, and hope everyone is having a great weekend. I started this 10-minute-a-day learning series in my last post. Hope you were able to read through it and pick up some of the expression of your interest.
The second series of the 10 minute-a-day Japanese lesson is all about the weather. Weather is such an easy topic to get your conversation started with anyone, even with a stranger in any language.
So let’s get this started.
まだまだ 外は 寒い ですね。
まだまだ そとは さむい ですね。
明日は、雪 みたい です。
あしたは ゆき みたい です。
早く 暖かく なって欲しい です。
はやく あたたかく なって ほしい です。
寒い のは あんまり 好きでは ありません。
さむい のは あんまり すきでは ありません。
もっと 暖かい ところに 引っ越し たい です。
もっと あったかい ところに ひっこし たい です。
ハワイ とか いいですね。
はわい とか いいですね。
Vocabulary Lesson
Soto: outside (外、そと)
Samui: cold (寒い、さむい)
Ashita: tomorrow (明日、あした)
Yuki: snow (雪、ゆき)
Atatakai: warm (暖かい、あたたかい)
Attakai: warm (暖かい、あったかい)
Hikkosu: to move (引っ越す、ひっこす)
