10 minute-a-day Japanese Lesson – 2

Hi everyone! January is quickly approaching to the end, and hope everyone is having a great weekend. I started this 10-minute-a-day learning series in my last post. Hope you were able to read through it and pick up some of the expression of your interest. The second series of the 10 minute-a-day Japanese lesson is all about the weather. Weather is such an easy topic to get your conversation started with anyone, even with a stranger in any language. So let's get this started. Mada mada soto wa samui desu ne. It's still cold out there, isn't it? まだまだ 外は 寒い ですね。 まだまだ そとは さむい ですね。 Ashita wa yuki mitai desu. I heard it will be snowing tomorrow. 明日は、雪 みたい です。 あしたは ゆき みたい です。 Hayaku atatakaku natte hoshii desu. I hope it will get warmer soon. 早く 暖かく なって欲しい です。 はやく あたたかく なって ほしい です。 Samui no wa anmari sukide wa arimasen. I am not too crazy about the cold weather. 寒い のは あんまり 好きでは ありません。 さむい のは あんまり すきでは ありません。 Motto attakai tokoro ni hikkoshi tai desu. I would like to move to somewhere warmer. もっと 暖かい ところに 引っ越し たい です。 もっと あったかい ところに ひっこし たい です。 Hawaii to ka iidesu ne. Hawaii sounds good to me. ハワイ とか いいですね。 はわい とか いいですね。 Vocabulary Lesson Soto: outside (外、そと) Samui: cold (寒い、さむい) Ashita: tomorrow (明日、あした) Yuki: snow (雪、ゆき) Atatakai: warm (暖かい、あたたかい) Attakai: warm (暖かい、あったかい) Hikkosu: to move (引っ越す、ひっこす) Stay tuned for the next one, coming up soon!