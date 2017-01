Source: Food Science Japan Haagen-Dazs will introduce a new decadent offering Feb 6th, the Triple Chocolat, which actually looks like a quadruple chocolate to me (two white chocolates, a bitter chocolate, and milk chocolate). When you open the cup there is a layer of white chocolate ice cream with chunks of white chocolate chips. When you scoop down, you make your way through a layer of bitter chocolate sauce on your way to a milk chocolate ice cream with a rich cacao flavor.

