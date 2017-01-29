Japan News This Week 29 January 2017

今週の日本

Japanese Panel Signals Support for One-Time Law to Let Emperor Abdicate

New York Times

Japan gets first sumo champion in 19 years

BBC

US defence chief heads to Japan and South Korea to strengthen ties

Guardian

Foreign workers in Japan hit the 1 million mark for the first time last autumn: ministry

Japan Times

Ecology and Japanese History: Reactionary Environmentalism’s Troubled Relationship with the Past

Japan Focus

Last Week’s Japan News on the JapanVisitor blog

Statistics

The number of criminal offenses in Japan was 996,204 in 2016.

That is the first time since the end of World War II that the total has dipped below one million.

All 47 prefectures witnessed a decline in crime.

Theft, which accounts for 70% of all offenses, fell to 723,189 – down from a peak of 2.37 million.

Source: Jiji Press

© JapanVisitor.com

Inside Track Japan For Kindle …continue reading