Setsubun ritual at Heian-jingu Shrine – image © Jeffrey Friedl

Held in the first week of February, Setsubun marks the beginning of spring according to the old Japanese lunar calendar. Colorful rituals are held and temples and shrines around town, including this one at Heian-jingu Shrine.

