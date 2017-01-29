The Lockup: Terrifying Tokyo Dining

Source: savvytokyo.com Upon entering the seventh-floor lobby area of the Shinjuku branch, the first thing you notice is the darkness, which takes your eyes a second to adjust to. A scrawled sign bids you to enter the door on the right. In the next room you are directed to place your hand in a small guillotine, which then startles you with a lightning flash and a scream alerting staff that new customers have arrived. A police escort opens the door and directs you inside. One person in each party is handcuffed, and the group is led down a dark hallway to a moderately lit prison cell with a table. According to our prison guard for the night, who spoke both French and English, there are around six police guards who escort customers to their tables and six prisoners who take and serve food. The Shinjuku branch tries to have on staff at least one person who speaks English and one person who speaks Chinese for the sake of language convenience. One person in each party is handcuffed, and the group is led down a dark hallway to a moderately lit prison cell with a table. Reservations are not necessary, although there can be a wait of up to 20 minutes on busy nights. According to the staff’s estimate, 7 to 8 p.m. on weekends and 6 to 7 p.m. on weeknights are the busiest periods. The two floors hold a number of cells that hold from two to 10 people, and some rooms can be opened up so that even a group of …continue reading