As lifetime employment ceases, Japanese firms are less willing to train employees. Employers seek to hire the already skilled, replacing permanent staff with project workers on short-term contracts in jobs that provide fewer on-the-job training opportunities. Professor Yuji Genda, a labor economist at the University of Tokyo’s Institute of Social Science, asks who will train […]

Visit Beacon Reports for more articles like Tokyo professor forecasts labor pool skills drought or to subscribe to our e-mail newsletter.

…continue reading