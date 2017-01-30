Blogs  >  SOCIETY

2017 Top Jobs In Japan Week 5

Check back every week as we look through the database of jobs in Japan that have been posted to GaijinPot and pick out the ones that we think are the most interesting. Apply directly to these companies by creating a profile on GaijinPot Jobs.

Wine Sales Representative

  • Japanese: Conversational
  • Must currently reside in Japan
  • Must have good wine and sales knowledge
  • Preferably a native of a European, US or other major wine-producing country
  • Visa sponsorship available
  • ¥200,000 ~ ¥1.0M / Month (Commission Based)

If wine is your passion and you’re motivated to do sales, then raise a glass to this wine representative position in Tokyo. Conversational Japanese required. Visa sponsorship available.

Apple Store Leader Program

  • English: Fluent
  • Japanese: Business level
  • Must currently reside in Japan

Join Apple‘s hands-on Apple Store Leader Program and master the art of leadership in this 24-month training program across Japan. Fluency in English and a passion for technology are a must. Must currently be living in Japan.

Brand Manager

  • English: Business level
  • Japanese: Native level
  • Must currently reside in Japan
  • University degree in business preferred, ideally with marketing
  • ¥5.0M ~ ¥7.0M / Year

Adidas is recruiting a brand manager whose role will be to deliver significant business growth and improvement through training, merchandising and sales activities. Native Japanese level and business English is required.

English Educator for Newly established school

  • English: Native level
  • Must currently reside in Japan
  • Visa sponsorship available
  • ¥250,000 ~ ¥300,000 / Month

Great Depth is currently searching for creative teachers to join its expanding team of educators, starting from April 2017, with training in late March. You must currently be in Japan.

Full-time English Teacher