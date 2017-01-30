2017 Top Jobs In Japan Week 5

Source: Gaijin Pot Check back every week as we look through the database of jobs in Japan that have been posted to GaijinPot and pick out the ones that we think are the most interesting. Apply directly to these companies by creating a profile on GaijinPot Jobs. Wine Sales Representative Japanese: Conversational

Must currently reside in Japan

Must have good wine and sales knowledge

Preferably a native of a European, US or other major wine-producing country

Visa sponsorship available

¥200,000 ~ ¥1.0M / Month (Commission Based) If wine is your passion and you’re motivated to do sales, then raise a glass to this wine representative position in Tokyo. Conversational Japanese required. Visa sponsorship available. Apply Apple Store Leader Program English: Fluent

Japanese: Business level

Must currently reside in Japan Join Apple‘s hands-on Apple Store Leader Program and master the art of leadership in this 24-month training program across Japan. Fluency in English and a passion for technology are a must. Must currently be living in Japan. Apply Brand Manager English: Business level

Japanese: Native level

Must currently reside in Japan

University degree in business preferred, ideally with marketing

¥5.0M ~ ¥7.0M / Year Adidas is recruiting a brand manager whose role will be to deliver significant business growth and improvement through training, merchandising and sales activities. Native Japanese level and business English is required. Apply English Educator for Newly established school English: Native level

Must currently reside in Japan

Visa sponsorship available

¥250,000 ~ ¥300,000 / Month Great Depth is currently searching for creative teachers to join its expanding team of educators, starting from April 2017, with training in late March. You must currently be in Japan. Apply Full-time English Teacher English: Native …continue reading