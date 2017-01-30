Cherry Blossom Forecast for Japan (2017)

Cherry Blossoms, they are swooned over during picnics. They are painstakingly painted. They are obsessed over in poems. They are cited as a symbol of the transient nature of life, and they are sprinkled on Starbucks lattes. They make cookies and cakes with it, they sleep in bed made of Cherry blossom! well the last part is an exaggeration but you get the picture right?

Millions of people ready their smartphones or their best camera to take the best shots and show off to their friends on social media, another group of people make plans around the time these flowers stars blooming to make a trip to the most popular cities of Japan.

Thanks to a private weather service Weathermap (Japanese) we have an early forecast of the Cherry Blossom season, known in Japan as Sakura (桜), so you can start planning your trip ahead of time.

Bear in mind that the following forecast, are estimates and may change overtime due to climatic conditions. The most important factor in determining the blooming time of cherry trees is the geographical location. Generally, the milder the climate, the earlier the blossoms open.

On Japan’s southern, subtropical islands of Okinawa, cherry blossoms open as early as January, while on the northern island of Hokkaido, they bloom as late as May. In most major cities in between, including Tokyo, Kyoto and Osaka, the cherry blossom season typically takes place in early April.

Cherry Blossom Forecast for Major Cities

Estimated

Opening* Estimated

Best Viewing* Tokyo March 26 April 2 to 10 Kyoto March 29 April 4 to 12 Osaka March 29 April 4 to 12 Nagoya March 26 April 2 to 10 Fukuoka March 25 April 2 to 10

Kyushu, Shikoku and Chugoku

Estimated

Opening* Estimated

Best Viewing* Fukuoka March 25 April 2 to 10 Kagoshima March 30 April 6 to 14 Kumamoto March 26 April 2 to 10 Hiroshima March 28 April 3 to 11 Matsuyama March 27 April 4 to 12 Takamatsu March 30 April 6 to 14

Kansai