Keio Plaza Hotel Tokyo “Premier Grand” Club Floors

Source: Japan National Tourism Organization Keio Plaza Hotel Tokyo, one of Japan’s most prestigious international hotels located in Shinjuku, Tokyo, opened its “Premier Grand” Club Floors, including 111 fully renovated suite and premium club rooms, on December 15, 2016. Two categories of guest room, the Premier Grand Club Rooms and Premier Grand Suite rooms, are located on the 37th to 41st floors of the main towers, and guests will have the privilege of using the newly established Club Lounge with panoramic views from 160 meters above ground on the 45th floor. The “Premier Grand” Club Floors also provide a comprehensive range of services by the dedicated concierge to help guests customize their stay in Tokyo. G.A Design International, an interior design company in the United Kingdom that has conducted design work for numerous luxury hotels throughout the world, was responsible for the sharply designed space of the “Premier Grand” Luxury Club Floor. The guest rooms are stocked with L’Occitane natural cosmetics and lotions from Provence in Southern France, Sealy mattresses and beds from the United States, and Antonietti bed sheeting from Italy. Other amenities include in-room mini-bar service stocked with Japanese whiskeys and sake rice wines, towels made by Imabari, a Japanese towel from Ehime Prefecture that has been operating for over 120 years, and other selected premium amenity items. The “Premier Grand” Club Lounge, created in 535 square meters of floor space and one of the largest lounges of any hotel in Tokyo, will be exclusively available for guests staying in the “Premier Grand” hotel rooms. At the dining zone of the Club Lounge, the Keio Plaza Hotel also provides ways for guests to gastronomically enjoy various parts of the day including buffet style breakfasts and tea time desserts, as well as bar time drinks and hors d’oeuvres. The chefs cook to order omelets with guests’ …continue reading