Making Mochi – Fun for kids and big kids alike

When I first heard about mochi, my heart really went out to the children of Japan. You see, where I'm from, sweets really are just that: sweet. And so, when I was told that one of the most popular form of confectionaries in Japan was a cake made from rice and typically stuffed with beans, well I couldn't help but think about what I would have made of that when I was a kid. Not all too impressed, I can tell you. That all changed once I actually got to try some of the stuff. It was was sweet, delicate and oh, so chewy. But it is at its best when it is freshly made. There are two ways to make this classic Japanese dish, and while both can be lots of fun, one requires some old fashioned technique and a bit of hardware, and the other way is… well… decidedly easier. We'll start with the traditional way. Traditional Mochi Making The classic way to make mochi is quite labor intensive and requires some pretty heavy duty hardware. It is made by using a type of rice called 'mochigome', a sticky, glutinous rice that is soaked overnight and then steamed in a wooden box called a 'seirou'. Once ready, the rice is placed with some water in an 'usu', a mortar so large that it may take two people to maneuver it. Next comes the fun part. Using a heavy wooden mallet called a 'kine', the mochi is hammered and pounded until it comes to resemble the sticky treat, after which it can be coated with various flavors such as 'kinako', soy sauce and wasabi, or it can be stuffed with red adzuki bean paste.