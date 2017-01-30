Savvy Spotlight: Keiko Ochiai From Crayonhouse

Source: savvytokyo.com For a woman who pens a minimum of two books and dozens of essays a year, runs a four-story bookstore and restaurant, manages a clothing brand, conducts human rights seminars and workshops across Japan, serves as a commentator on TV, and still manages to update her blog almost daily, Keiko Ochiai smiles a lot. She is also elegant in a typical Coco Chanel way, a minimalist extracting the best of simplicity, and an owner of the coolest hairstyle one could ask for. As we sit with her to chat about her work at Crayonhouse, the country’s oldest children’s books and organic restaurant that has now turned into a cultural center for information on human rights, we can’t help but think that if the thousand-armed Avalokiteshvara was incarnated into a human being, it would be no one else but Ochiai. One of the most influential public figures in the Japanese media sector and a vocal opponent to Japan’s anti-nuclear and anti-war movement, Ochiai rose to fame in the late 1960s, during which time she worked as an announcer in charge of several programs, including several of her own. In 1974, she withdrew from the media sector to concentrate on writing, a career she still pursues today at the age of 72 after publishing over 130 books and essays on topics stretching from social problems to inspiring self-help stories. But the core of all her actions and principal beliefs — and the source of her energy — is Crayonhouse, which Ochiai founded in 1976. What started as a small children’s bookstore has now turned into a center for the millions of unheard voices in the Japanese and global minority communities, where they can gather and stand strong: from farmers selling organic food, to writers selling books on sensitive subjects, to fair-trade jewelry …continue reading