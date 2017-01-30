This Week in Tokyo for Jan 30-Feb 5, 2017

|
Source: Gaijin Pot
PJ Harvey Live!
Alt-Rock Goddess PJ Harvey will make her return to Japan, after 22 years, in support of her critically acclaimed album “The Hope Six Demolition” project. See her live this Tuesday at Bunkamura Orchard Hall.
We’re already one month into the New Year! We hope you’re still sticking to your resolution to make 2017 better than 2016. If not there are some great events that will get you on the right track this week in Tokyo. If you’re doing something fun or interesting, be sure to leave us a comment or email us to have your event listed.
Tuesday: Alternative rock live concert
Wednesday: Pub quiz
Charity Pub Quiz
Interested in showing off your big brain? Or just want to come and have some fun on a Wednesday night? Come down to Hobgoblin, test your knowledge over a drink and win some prizes! All proceeds go to TELL, a mental health charity for the International and Japanese community.
Thursday: Vegan Valentine
Vegan Chocolate Valentine Buffett
Looking to meet new friends, new loves, or just gnosh on some Valentine goodies? Head to the Pink Cow for a Valentine themed vegan buffet this Thursday.
Friday: Look for your perfect house
