Tokyo Area Events For Feb 3-5

Source: savvytokyo.com The Scent Of Romance Flowers By Naked Creative group Naked is back in style for a yet another time, and this month’s topic is art, technology and flowers fusion. Enjoy projection mapping, lit-up cherry blossom, as well as special drinks and food using green tea and cherry blossoms. A perfect event for the eyes and stomach alike. Date Thu, Feb. 2-Mon, Mar. 20, 2017 Time 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Location Nihonbashi Mitsui Hall, Coredo Muromachi1 5F, 2-2-1 Nihonbashi Muromachi, Chuo, Tokyo Fee ¥1,200 (general), ¥700 (elementary, middle school) More Info

Scare Evil Away Setsubun Festival At Zojoji Temple Join celebrities, politicians and sumo wrestlers at the annual bean-throwing “Setsubun” festival at Zojoji Temple, one of the largest such events in Tokyo. Setsubun, meaning the day before the first day of spring, is one of the most unique Japanese traditions, when people throw away beans toward demons to scare them away and bring good luck. Thousands of people join this event and the battle for bean catch is fierce, so come well armed. Date Friday, February 3, 2017 Time From 12 p.m. Location Zojoji Temple, Tokyo, 4-7-35 Shibakoen, Minato-ku, Tokyo Fee Free More Info

Time To Settle Down Housing Fair 2017 Living in Japan for some time now and finally looking into settling down? Well, even if that’s not the case, this event will at least make you slightly more knowledgeable about what’s on the market and what your own house could look like if you were buying in …continue reading