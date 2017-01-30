Blogs  >  SOCIETY

Tokyo Area Events For Feb 3-5

The Scent Of Romance

Flowers By Naked

Creative group Naked is back in style for a yet another time, and this month’s topic is art, technology and flowers fusion. Enjoy projection mapping, lit-up cherry blossom, as well as special drinks and food using green tea and cherry blossoms. A perfect event for the eyes and stomach alike.

Date
Thu, Feb. 2-Mon, Mar. 20, 2017
Time
10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Location
Nihonbashi Mitsui Hall, Coredo Muromachi1 5F, 2-2-1 Nihonbashi Muromachi, Chuo, Tokyo
Fee
¥1,200 (general), ¥700 (elementary, middle school)

Scare Evil Away

Setsubun Festival At Zojoji Temple

Join celebrities, politicians and sumo wrestlers at the annual bean-throwing “Setsubun” festival at Zojoji Temple, one of the largest such events in Tokyo. Setsubun, meaning the day before the first day of spring, is one of the most unique Japanese traditions, when people throw away beans toward demons to scare them away and bring good luck. Thousands of people join this event and the battle for bean catch is fierce, so come well armed.

Date
Friday, February 3, 2017
Time
From 12 p.m.
Location
Zojoji Temple, Tokyo, 4-7-35 Shibakoen, Minato-ku, Tokyo
Fee
Free

Time To Settle Down

Housing Fair 2017

Living in Japan for some time now and finally looking into settling down? Well, even if that’s not the case, this event will at least make you slightly more knowledgeable about what’s on the market and what your own house could look like if you were buying in …continue reading

    