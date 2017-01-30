Tokyo’s Romantic Valentine Spots

Source: japaninfoswap.com https://www.flickr.com/photos/tonomura/80106022/ ” data-medium-file=”http://japaninfoswap.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/80106022_6285c3ee6c_z-300×225.jpg” data-large-file=”http://japaninfoswap.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/80106022_6285c3ee6c_z-500×375.jpg” src=”http://japaninfoswap.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/80106022_6285c3ee6c_z.jpg” alt=”” width=”640″ height=”480″ srcset=”http://japaninfoswap.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/80106022_6285c3ee6c_z.jpg 640w, http://japaninfoswap.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/80106022_6285c3ee6c_z-300×225.jpg 300w, http://japaninfoswap.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/80106022_6285c3ee6c_z-500×375.jpg 500w, http://japaninfoswap.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/80106022_6285c3ee6c_z-150×113.jpg 150w” sizes=”(max-width: 640px) 100vw, 640px”> With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, you may be wanting to find that perfect place to cosy up to your loved one and not sure of quite what to do about it. But fear not, because there are actually quite a few romantic spots in this fair city of ours. Grand Hyatt Tokyo When it comes to romantic gestures, it’s fair to say that bigger is almost always better. And they don’t come much bigger than the Marie Antoinette Stay Plan at the Grand Hyatt Tokyo. If there is one thing we know about Marie Antoinette, it’s that she went in for extravagance, and this really fits that bill. Every day until February 26, a loving couple can spend an evening in the palatial Presidential suite equipped with a private pool and a rose bath, plus a bottle of Dom Pérignon champagne, in-room nail art incorporating a Prince-pleasing real diamonds and pearls, as well as a pair of tickets for the Marie Antoinette show at the Mori Arts Center Gallery. It is a treat truly fit for a queen, and with a price tag of 1,000,000 JPY for the night, it really should be! Where : Grand Hyatt Tokyo, 6-10-3 Roppongi, Minato-ku (map)

: www.tokyo.grand.hyatt.com Tel: 03-4333-1234 Disneyland/Disney Sea What could be more romantic than being in ‘the happiest place on earth’? Every Valentine’s Day, Tokyo’s Disney Resort is the destination for love struck couples from all over Japan as they bask in the glow of the Disney magic. Those who want to get their already-beating hearts racing even faster should head to the attractions of Disneyland, while those looking for a more sedate time (perhaps with a glass of wine) should check out Disney Sea. …continue reading