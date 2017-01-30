Useful Japanese for Getting a Haircut

Source: Gaijin Pot One of the things that Asian people like to do after New Year is change their image. You will often see your co-workers return after their holidays with new haircuts and sporting a different kind of fashion. If you would like to surprise them in turn, it may be time to change your style too and welcome the new business year in with a little bit of finesse. Luckily for English speakers, most of the words that Japanese people use for hairstyling are taken from English. A haircut is a カット, shampooing is シャンプー, getting your hair colored is a カラー, a treatment is a トリートメント, a perm is a パーマ, and getting your hair blow-dried is a ブロー. Looking the part Where the Japanese terms get more interesting is in the cuts’ names. Obviously the fringe/ bangs are the front (前（ mae）) part of the hair (髪（ kami）), so the Japanese word for this is appropriately 前髪（ maegami）. Similarly, a parting divides (分ける（ wakeru）) hair into sections (目（ me）), so is appropriately called a 分け目（ wakeme）. Other partings are divided by how much of the hair you want to part. If you divide in the middle it is obviously a センター分け. If you get it parted on the side, usually 70% of the hair is on one side and 30% on the other, therefore the Japanese word is a 七三（shichi san）分け, literally a ‘7:3 divide’. Let’s imagine that you wanted to go extreme by shaving off the middle part of your hair and putting up the remainder in a ponytail. Amazingly, Japanese has a word for this exact situation. This haircut is known as a ちょんまげ over here and will get you extra kudos in the office for being awesome enough to attempt this look as it’s the haircut of samurai and sumo wrestlers. Dyeing …continue reading