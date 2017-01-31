Australia must capitalise on Chinese diaspora

Author: Peter Cai, Lowy Institute

Nanjing Road is arguably one of the most famous shopping strips in Shanghai, the commercial capital of China. In the 1930s four great department stores — Sincere, Wing On, Sun Sun and Sun Company — dominated the streetscape. These towering buildings boasted elaborate window displays and were modelled after Anthony Hordern & Sons in Sydney.

These four great department stores were known as the ‘Australian stores’ because they were owned by Chinese Australians. Sadly, the entrepreneurs are all but forgotten outside of their families, according to John Fitzgerald, one of Australia’s foremost historians of China.

Chinese national flags are seen as tourists crowd along Nanjing Road, a main shopping area, Shanghai, 4 October 2014. This streetscape was once dominated by four great department stores, owned by Chinese Australians, known as the ‘Australian stores’. (Photo: Reuters/Aly Song).

” data-medium-file=”http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/12-Peter-Cai-400×267.jpg” data-large-file=”http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/12-Peter-Cai-400×267.jpg” src=”http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/12-Peter-Cai-400×267.jpg” alt=”Chinese national flags are seen as tourists crowd along Nanjing Road, a main shopping area, Shanghai, 4 October 2014. This streetscape was once dominated by four great department stores, owned by Chinese Australians, known as the ‘Australian stores’. (Photo: Reuters/Aly Song).” width=”400″ height=”267″ srcset=”http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/12-Peter-Cai-400×267.jpg 400w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/12-Peter-Cai-150×100.jpg 150w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/12-Peter-Cai-768×512.jpg 768w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/12-Peter-Cai-300×200.jpg 300w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/12-Peter-Cai-250×167.jpg 250w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/12-Peter-Cai-100×67.jpg 100w” sizes=”(max-width: 400px) 100vw, 400px”>

Chinese Australians made up the largest group of investors in Shanghai before Mao took power in 1949. They contributed as much as one-third of total overseas Chinese investment and also made substantial outlays in Hong Kong, Guangzhou and Tianjin.

This chapter of Australian business history continues today in a different form. One of the most vital but underestimated linkages between Australia and China is the country’s one million-plus Chinese Australian community. This group plays an increasingly important role in facilitating trade and investment flows, as well as promoting science and business innovation.

Its role was officially recognised as early as 1995, when the …continue reading