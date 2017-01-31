Do You Know What This Is? Sunchokes

Source: savvytokyo.com Living alone in the deep Japanese inaka (countryside) certainly wasn’t easy for me. But overtime, I became to realize that I was in fact very lucky. This is because I lived next to Mr. G – an organic farmer with an incredibly generous temperament. When G-San first gave me a large bag of sunchokes – a.k.a. Jerusalem artichokes (which FYI are neither from Jerusalem nor an artichoke) – my subconscious immediately likened them to the hafu children of a ginger and a white potato. Super sunchokes are good for diabetics Sunchokes, or fouku kikuimo in Japanese, are unique, knobby-looking tubers with a slightly nutty, artichoke-like flavor. I say unique, because unlike most root vegetables, sunchokes’ main carbohydrate isn’t starch. Instead, sunchokes store inulin (not to be confused with insulin) which is a carbohydrate that is a polymer consisting of fructose units instead of glucose units. In simpler words, this specific quality of the funny-looking root vegetable makes them great for glucose control and suitable for diabetics, as well as those of us seeking a low carbohydrate diet. Interestingly, this super quality of the humble sunchoke was first founded by Japanese researchers experimenting on lab rats. The scientists fed two groups of rats a diet consisting of 60% fructose with one group’s lab-restaurant menu also including 10% sunchokes. Over the span of four weeks, although signs of diabetes and fatty livers developed in both groups, the effects were much less severe in the bodies of the rats that were also chowing sunchokes. The sunchokatarians (not a real word) did so well that the scientists concluded at least 10% of the daily diet of individuals at risk for diabetes should ideally include sunchokes. How should you eat them? Like a marriage between a crisp chestnut and a sweet artichoke, they can be eaten similarly to potatoes — …continue reading