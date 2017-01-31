Heart Beeps: A City Adventure in Nakano

Source: Gaijin Pot Nakano Ward, just minutes from Shinjuku, is an area known as much for its temples and green spaces as it is for its confluence of subcultures — a place where bargain hunters, fashion-forward students, foodies and manga otaku converge. While the sprawl of Akihabara and its popular and iconic nerd culture focuses more on maid cafés and crazy gadgets, Nakano keeps its plethora of manga libraries, anime collectibles and crazy karaoke joints condensed. One could easily spend a weekend combing over its parks, shopping areas, unique boutiques and side streets — much like students from the nearby Waseda, Teikyo Heisei and Meiji universities do — for whatever collectible item you may be obsessed with finding. There are also sacred spaces for contemplation, grounds to picnic on and eateries galore to satisfy any gastronomic craving. If you only have an afternoon to spare, the following spots will give you a sense of the vibrant street life, mélange of old and new and the fast-paced subculture that comprises the pulsating heart of Nakano. Tetsugakudo Park The philosophers’ stones This hillside park was created as a place dedicated to philosophical theory by Enryo Inoue. Tetsugakudo Park comprises a unique square garden and a temple to worship the teachings of Socrates, Kant, Confucius and the Buddha. Placed in the “philosophy garden” are statues of great thinkers who played a part in the development of the academic discipline concerned with “being,” religion and society. Located in a beautiful, natural setting, the park sees visitors year round and is especially popular during cherry blossom season in spring and for the splash of red and yellow maple leaves in autumn. Other seasonal events occur from time-to-time throughout the year. Ochiai-Minami-Nagasaki station on the Toei Oedo line.

1-34-28 Matsugaoka, Nakano-ku Nakano Broadway Revenge of the nerds