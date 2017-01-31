Source: Zooming Japan When you’re in Japan, you probably need to look up some tourist information, check timetables or use Google Maps.

In order to do so, you need Wi-Fi / internet access. While the free Wi-Fi spots’ situation in Japan has improved quite a bit in recent years, it’s still not good enough. Why You Need Mobile Wi-Fi in Japan Last year when I went to Japan as tourist for the first time since moving back home, it was a horrible experience for me to suddenly have no mobile Wi-Fi access anymore.

I was used to travelling throughout Japan while having a Japanese smartphone.

With that I could access all the necessary information easily.

Suddenly being without 24/7 access was difficult indeed.

I sometimes cancel hotels last-minute and change my entire itinerary (e.g. when a typhoon approaches etc.).

Only having access to the internet at certain spots in Japan isn’t going to help in such situations. So, this time I decided to give mobile Wi-Fi rental in Japan a try. Where To Get Mobile Wi-Fi in Japan? I googled and found several websites offering it.

Eventually I decided to go with the pocket Wi-Fi offered by Japan Experience on:

https://www.japan-rail-pass.com/

The prices looked okay and it’s also a trustworthy provider. With most providers you can choose between different models.

The price varies depending on the model and the amount of time you need to rent the device. The great thing about renting a mobile Wi-Fi device is that you can pick it up at the airport or at your hotel.

Returning it is just as easy. You can either give it back at the airport or use the already stamped envelope to return it by throwing it into any mailbox in Japan. It’s easy as that. When I arrived at my hotel in Asakusa, the envelope with …continue reading