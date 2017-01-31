|
Source: Zooming Japan
When you’re in Japan, you probably need to look up some tourist information, check timetables or use Google Maps.
While the free Wi-Fi spots’ situation in Japan has improved quite a bit in recent years, it’s still not good enough.
Why You Need Mobile Wi-Fi in Japan
Last year when I went to Japan as tourist for the first time since moving back home, it was a horrible experience for me to suddenly have no mobile Wi-Fi access anymore.
So, this time I decided to give mobile Wi-Fi rental in Japan a try.
Where To Get Mobile Wi-Fi in Japan?
I googled and found several websites offering it.
With most providers you can choose between different models.
The great thing about renting a mobile Wi-Fi device is that you can pick it up at the airport or at your hotel.
When I arrived at my hotel in Asakusa, the envelope with …continue reading