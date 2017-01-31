New Year: New Running Club

Source: Running Talk I have joined the Tokyo based Namban Rengo International Running Club. I have really missed being in a running club. Namban Rengo’s main training night is Wednesday. They currently meet in Yoyogi Park at 7:30pm for an immediate start, warm-up not included. Since I moved to Tokyo in October, I have not been able to go along as I usually work until about 8pm on weekdays. However, December 23rd is a National Holiday in Japan, thanks to the Emperor’s birthday falling on that day. I could finally get a chance to try out the club!

About 10 runners showed up, down from the usual attendance of 50+ so I was told, due to the holiday. The session was 5x1000m around a loop inside Yoyogi Park, with about 2 minutes interval between repetitions. Then the following week, on Wednesday 30th, I could go to the club meet again as my office was closed for the week. I won’t be able to go along to the main club night again for a few months. For the last Wednesday club session of each month, there is a 5km time trial, again inside Yoyogi Park. About 15 runners showed up, and the course was two 2km loops followed by a 1km smaller loop. I enjoyed setting off and running in a pack again, but soon had to drop off the leading pace. My finishing time was a new Personal Worst for the distance. So I went into 2016 knowing that I really have to up my game. This morning’s Saturday hill training group Luckily enough for me, a few of the club members meet every Saturday morning at Akasaka Palace for a hill repetition session. I went along to that this morning. We did 8 repeats in total. A good session and it certainly …continue reading