Osaka Asian Film Festival 2017 Preview

Source: Japanese and Asian Film Reviews The organisers behind Osaka Asian Film Festival have started the slow trickle of information about what films will be screened and the events that will take place before and during its run from March 03rd until March 12th. The festival will have entered its 12th year of existence with this edition and it looks set to be bigger and better than ever with many pre-festival events and a selection of films that will undoubtedly entertain and enthral people from Osaka and beyond. In terms of films, the Osaka Asian Film Festival is one of the most exciting entertainment events in Japan because it is the premier place to watch many high-quality Asian films and home-grown movies. This includes a strong showing of local indie productions and local directors who get the chance to showcase their works to a diverse and dedicated audience of cinephiles as well as a general audience. As someone who loves Japanese films, this sounds great because Osaka has emerged as one of the focal points of interesting film making in Japan thanks to Osaka University of the Arts producing talented directors and groups like Cineastes Organisation Osaka (CO2). This is the ideal place to witness emerging talent. The event aims to do more than just screen films as it acts as a chance for locals to showcase the city to the world by inviting a global audience into the city to watch a plethora of films while also connecting people in the creative and cultural industries from across Asia in one place and across a series of events from workshops to talks and even a book fare, all of which will help develop Osaka and cinema. Here’s what has been announced so far: Opening Film MRS K <img …continue reading