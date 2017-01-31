Pooled pensions giant Mitsubishi UFJ T&B set to sue Toshiba

Source: ijapicap.com In what could prove to be a one-shot wonder or the start of something meaningful in corporate governance, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking is preparing to sue Toshiba for “1 billion yen in damages on behalf of its client pension funds” according to Reuters. Neither the Reuters story, nor those in other media which followed it, note whether the customers concerned are users of the bank’s pooled or its segregated asset management services but given its competitive position in each market the former seems far more likely.

This would also go some way to explaining how a plaintiff can file suit to recover losses suffered by others (also not addressed in the coverage) since the loss here would be to an MUFJ T&B-owned pool with arrangements for distributing profits that are irrelevant to the case. The same would not apply to segregated accounts managed for third parties.

The action arises out of false accounting practices at Toshiba which caused the company’s stock price to plunge when they were revealed two years ago — thus impacting the value of its shareholders’ investment portfolios. Soon after the decision by MUFJ T&B became known, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank and Mizuho Trust and Banking were reported to be considering similar suits and Toshiba’s stock fell by a further 3.7%. MUFJ T&B is a much bigger player in the pooled business than in segregated. At the end of the most recent financial year on 31 March 2016 it was hard on the heels of top-ranked Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank with 17,775.1 billion yen under its stewardship compared with the leader’s 18,096,6bn yen. In segregated it is represented only by MU Investments, a fund management subsidiary, with 1,648.6bn yen –far below the 21,838.6bn yen of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank which heads the league (for more see under …continue reading