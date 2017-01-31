SABA TAKU！！（Sushi）

|
Source: j-hoppers
Hello. I’m Mayu from J-Hoppers Hiroshima.
What’s your favorite food? Any food from your country
or some Japanese food?
For me, My best one is Sushi(*´▽｀*)
Sushi is absolutely
amazing and beautiful Japanese food!!
I enjoyed some last night at Osaka.
I found a new style sushi in there.
It’s a king of Makizushi. (Sushi roll)
The name is SABA TAKU.
SABA means Morth Borneo.
A fish with a bluish back、such as the Japanese sardine.
It’s my favorite fish.
This Makizushi has SABA and Takuwan.
It’s made of Japanese radish.
SABA and TAKUAN….
This a combination was marvelous!!!!!!!!!!!
If you like Sushi,You should try it in someday!
Japanese sushi chef will turn out
new sushi one by one(*´▽｀*)
I take pride of this great culture!!