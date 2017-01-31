SABA TAKU！！（Sushi）

Source: j-hoppers Hello. I’m Mayu from J-Hoppers Hiroshima. What’s your favorite food? Any food from your country or some Japanese food? For me, My best one is Sushi(*´▽｀*) Sushi is absolutely amazing and beautiful Japanese food!! I enjoyed some last night at Osaka. I found a new style sushi in there. It’s a king of Makizushi. (Sushi roll) The name is SABA TAKU. SABA means Morth Borneo. A fish with a bluish back、such as the Japanese sardine. It’s my favorite fish. This Makizushi has SABA and Takuwan. It’s made of Japanese radish. SABA and TAKUAN…. This a combination was marvelous!!!!!!!!!!! If you like Sushi,You should try it in someday! Japanese sushi chef will turn out new sushi one by one(*´▽｀*) I take pride of this great culture!! …continue reading