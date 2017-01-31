Shinonome Group Client Spotlight: Joivan

Source: Gaijin Pot Joivan has recently arrived in Japan on a secondment from his US Company, Cireson LLC. He applied for an Intra-company Transferee visa, sponsored by a Representative Office, and was supported by Shinonome Group during this process. Thank you for taking the time to do this interview. I know you’ve only just arrived in the country – can you tell us a little about yourself and what you’re doing in Japan? I work as a consultant for a small U.S.-based software company that deals primarily with Microsoft’s System Center software. We have clients around the world ranging in size from small to enterprise. However, Japan is one country that has eluded us so far. It’s a technologically advanced country. We are a technologically advanced company. Similarly, we specialize in automation. And rumor has it that Japan loves automation. It sounds very possible that our interests align. I’ve arrived to investigate the Japanese market and to see if our software or services are viable options for businesses here. How are you settling in? Japan has been pleasant so far. The train system is extremely efficient, but does take some time to get used to. Also, convenience stores in Japan are a lot more convenient than in America. In addition to significantly more of them, they have less fatty fried goods and more of a variety of stuff including laundry detergent, socks, and Axe, a must-have since all other known body wash here is inexplicably fruity. There must be some difficulties too though? The written language barrier is probably the biggest challenge. Important things like train stations and signs are written in both Japanese and English. But attempting to read food labels, researching information on local companies, or comparing Amazon.co.jp products is much harder than it sounds. I know you settled on operating a Representative Office, which has no …continue reading