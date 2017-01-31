Source: Tokyo Cheapo Whether you’re staying nearby, just arrived in Tokyo or are heading out of town, there’s nothing like a steaming bowl of ramen to perk you up. And with eight of the best spots in the city all under one roof at Tokyo Station, life’s made easy—just head to the famous Tokyo Ramen Street.

|credit|

Among the 100 shops and restaurants in the labyrinths beneath Tokyo Station, there is one special corner dedicated to ramen: Tokyo Ramen Street. Now, in a lot of countries the train station is home to most people’s second-favorite burger chain and maybe a bakery, but in Japan, stations are the places to go for the best food in town. Therefore, when the station invited the best ramen shops in Tokyo to open up indoors, they a The post Tokyo Ramen Street – A One-Stop Noodle Shop appeared first on Tokyo Cheapo. …continue reading