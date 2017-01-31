Source: Japan National Tourism Organization Written by Jayne Gorman @jayneytravels Tohoku is a region of stunning natural beauty found just to the north of Tokyo. Made up of 6 prefectures (Akita, Aomori, Fukushima, Iwate, Miyagi and Yamagata), Tohoku is bursting with hot springs, snowy mountains, ancient castles and precariously-perched mountain temples. To help discover these little-known gems in Japan I’ve pulled together my top 5 places to visit in Tohoku. Onsens In The Snow Amongst the mountains of Aomori and Akita you can enjoy the once-in-a-lifetime experience of bathing in outdoor hot springs as the snow falls on the trees all around you. In an area known as Nyuto Onsen-kyo (Nyuto Onsen Village) there are 7 onsens that offer a range of traditional outdoor and indoor pools for bathing. For an onsen experience soaked in history head to Tsurunoyu Onsen, the oldest in the region, which is famed for its milky outdoor pools and samurai lodges that now provide guest accommodation. Hirosaki Castle & Cherry Blossom Hirosaki Castle is a fascinating example of 17th century architecture, particularly as the long-standing castle has faced challenges including fire and earthquakes. The castle was originally built with 5-storeys but after being struck by lightning had to be rebuilt with just 3-storeys as 5 had become prohibited. Today the castle stands some 70 metres from its original location as the foundations are presently being reinforced. The castle will be painstakingly replaced in its original position by 2023! Hirosaki Castle is also famed for its cherry blossom; a sensational 2,600 cherry blossom trees bloom all around the castle grounds in the springtime. With some of the pink-leafed trees aged more than 300 years old the Japanese Government have named the castle one of the 100 best spots for cherry blossoms …continue reading